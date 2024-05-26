Daulton Varsho LF TOR Toronto • #25 • Age: 27 Matchups @CHW3, PIT3 Fantasy Rostered 76% Despite a low batting average (which is kind of the norm in the league right now), Daulton Varsho has been productive enough that he really shouldn't be as available as he is. I'd say he's close to a must even in three-outfielder leagues with the Blue Jays having the third-best hitter matchups this week.

Davis Schneider LF TOR Toronto • #36 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHW3, PIT3 Rostered 40% Davis Schneider has cooled off since forcing his way into the lineup with his usual power and patience, but he bats leadoff most days and is poised to heat up again with matchups like Nick Nastrini, Mike Clevinger, Chris Flexen, Bailey Falter and Martin Perez.

Andy Pages CF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #84 • Age: 23 Matchups @NYM3, COL3 Rostered 70% Andy Pages has fallen out of favor in Fantasy with his multi-week slump, but he still offers impactful power in a primo lineup spot. The toughest pitcher he's facing this week is either Tylor Megill or Austin Gomber, which is to say that the matchups are precisely the sort that could resuscitate his bat.

Lars Nootbaar RF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 26 Matchups @CIN3, @PHI3 Rostered 51% The matchups are merely so-so, but Lars Nootbaar is here mainly because he's too good to be so available still. He's slashing .310/.429/.586 with four homers in his past 17 games and is especially appealing in points leagues because of his stellar plate discipline.

Danny Jansen C TOR Toronto • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups @CHW3, PIT3 Rostered 39% A catcher is only worth starting at catcher (and not, say, a utility spot), but if you just so happen to have an opening at catcher, you couldn't ask for a better pickup than Danny Jansen right now. Not only is he blazing hot but he's squaring off against a procession of scrubs this week, as we've already covered.

J.D. Martinez DH NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 36 Matchups LAD3, ARI4 Rostered 67% J.D. Martinez hasn't quite found his footing yet, but there will come a point this year when he's considered must-start and rostered everywhere. A seven-game week that avoids some of the worst parts of the Dodgers rotation seems like a good time to bank on the inevitable.

Luis Garcia 2B WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 24 Matchups @ATL4, @CLE3 Rostered 46% Luis Garcia doesn't get to play against lefties, but the Nationals are scheduled to face five righties in their seven games this week, against whom he's batting .300 with an .839 OPS.

Eddie Rosario RF WAS Washington • #19 • Age: 32 Matchups @ATL4, @CLE3 Rostered 16% The five righties also works to Eddie Rosario's advantage, and while his full-season numbers are pretty miserable, he's turned things up here in May, batting .281 (17 for 60) with six home runs, five stolen bases and a .982 OPS in his past 18 games.

Brandon Lowe 2B TB Tampa Bay • #8 • Age: 29 Matchups OAK3, @BAL3 Rostered 59% Brandon Lowe is notoriously streaky and has yet to show off his power stroke this season, having only recently returned from an oblique injury. It's not unreasonable to think he could go off this week, though, with the Rays having the fifth-best hitter matchups. Three of their games are against the Athletics' pitching staff and five are against right-handers.