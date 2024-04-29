Carlos Rodon SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #55 • Age: 31 Saturday at Brewers INN 6 H 2 ER 1 BB 1 K 8 It's true that Carlos Rodon had finagled his way 2.70 ERA through five starts, mostly by getting the most out of two cupcake matchups, but with few whiffs to speak of on his slider, it seemed like he was building toward a disaster much like we saw in 2023. But Saturday's start offered real reason for optimism. Not only did he strike out more than a batter per inning for the first time but more than half of his 12 swinging strikes came on the slider. Without that pitch, he's dead in the water. With it, he may yet deliver on the bounce-back season we were hoping for. Of course, one isolated start is not yet a trend, but it's reason to keep the faith in Rodon when mine had about run out.

Tyler O'Neill RF BOS Boston • #17 • Age: 28 2024 Stats AVG .329 HR 9 SB 1 OPS 1.176 AB 70 K 20 Everything was looking so promising for Tyler O'Neill through 15 games. He had already homered seven times and was striking out at his lowest rate ever. But then came a concussion and subsequent IL stint, a potential derailment for a player too often derailed. If nothing else, the injury figured to stop his momentum and leave us wondering whether those first 15 games or his 2022 and 2023 seasons were the mirage. But instead, O'Neill came back and went 6 for 13 with two home runs in his three games against the Cubs this weekend. The way he picked up right where he left off is the strongest testament yet to this year's version of O'Neill being the best possible version of O'Neill, which is saying something given the numbers he put up in 2021.

Jordan Hicks SP SF San Francisco • #12 • Age: 27 Saturday vs. Pirates INN 6 H 5 ER 1 BB 0 K 9 After a career spent mostly in relief, Jordan Hicks' transition to the starting rotation seemed to be going well enough with a 1.61 ERA through five starts. But with that transition came a sharp decrease in velocity and total lack of strikeouts, raising concerns about how long his success would last. His start Saturday against the Pirates may have put those concerns to rest. The strikeouts were there in abundance and backed up by 15 swinging strikes, including 11 on his new splitter, a pitch he added in anticipation of being stretched out to start. Its swing-and-miss characteristics have stood out this whole time, but Hicks threw it nearly twice as often in Saturday's start. And judging from the results, you have to figure he'll stick with that approach.

Anthony Rizzo 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #48 • Age: 34 2024 Stats AVG .277 HR 5 OPS .787 AB 112 BB 8 K 27 The prevailing theory coming into this season was that Anthony Rizzo was never right after suffering a concussion last May and was poised to rebound now that he was fully recovered. But after 23 games, he had homered just once and was bating .227, raising the question of whether he had anything left at age 34. Since then, he's gone 11 for 24 (.458) with four home runs, hitting safely in seven of his past eight at-bats. It's a stretch unlike we've seen from him since prior to that concussion last May, which means the prevailing theory is still very much in play.

Erick Fedde SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #20 • Age: 31 Sunday vs. Rays INN 8.1 H 7 ER 2 BB 0 K 9 Erick Fedde worked with Driveline Baseball to remake his arsenal prior to the 2023 season and went on to dominate the Korean league, winning its equivalent of the MVP and Cy Young awards with a 20-6 record, 2.00 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 10.4 K/9. His new split-change had made him more of a ground-ball specialist while his new sweeper had made him more of a bat-misser -- or at least, that's how the story went. But we didn't see much evidence of either in spring training or through five regular season starts, and I'll admit to losing faith. That faith has been restored over his past two starts, though, during which Fedde has registered 20 strikeouts to zero walks in 14 1/3 innings. Perhaps he just needed some time to get a feel for his new pitches with the MLB ball, which has lower seams and is less tacky than the KBO ball.

Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24 Friday vs. Royals INN 7 H 3 ER 1 BB 3 K 8 Reese Olson has had only one bad start in five chances this year, but you wouldn't know it by his 47 percent roster rate in CBS Sports leagues. Maybe this weekend's outing against the Royals will be enough to win people over finally. The eight strikeouts in seven innings may seem out of character for a pitcher with less than a strikeout per inning overall, but judging by the 43.1 percent whiff rate on his slider and the 55.8 percent whiff rate on his changeup -- two pitches he throws about as often as his fastball -- he's poised to make up even more ground in the strikeout department. He also has a 13.3 percent swinging-strike rate (different denominator than whiff rate), which places him directly between Pablo Lopez and Grayson Rodriguez among qualifiers.

Joey Loperfido OF HOU Houston • #83 • Age: 24 2024 Minors AVG .287 HR 13 SB 5 OPS 1.106 AB 101 K 37 I'd be remiss not to comment on the news of Joey Loperfido's promotion. The 24-year-old has genuinely improved his prospect stock in his short time at Triple-A this year, not just with his performance but with the additional 5-6 mph in average and max exit velocity from a year ago. He's impacting the ball in a way that might just make up for his bloated strikeout rate -- but that's only a "might." There may be playing time issues, too, not because I think the Astros are dead set on Jose Abreu at first base or Chas McCormick in left field or Jake Meyers in center, three positions where they could certainly use an upgrade, but because Loperfido hits left-handed. Those drawbacks would give me some reservations about adding Loperfido in leagues where fewer than 300 players are rostered, but in anything deeper, it's a must.