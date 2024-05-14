wyatt-langford.jpg

Believe it or not, 22 names have come off the list since my last IL stash rankings two weeks ago, so you'd think I'd have trouble filling out a top 50 this time around. But no, it seems like just as many have been added during that time, which means I still have to exclude several long-term stashes like Robbie Ray, Dustin May and Luis Garcia (the Astros version).

The truth is that few people have the luxury of stashing such players anyway. Their IL space is already overrun, forcing them into some difficult decisions with the overflow. Maybe they can commit a bench spot or two to an injured player, but any more than that will cost them too much in the short term.

These rankings are to help with those difficult decisions, prioritizing players mostly by how impactful they are when healthy but also by how much time they figure to miss. In particular, I want to draw your attention to Mike Trout, who ended up needing the lesser form of a meniscus repair. The Angels haven't offered a timetable, but six weeks is fairly common, putting him returning around mid-June. As you can see, he's my No. 2 injured player to stash.

I'd also like to note Wyatt Langford at 15. I've come close to dropping him myself in a shallow league with only three IL spots (currently occupied by Trea Turner, Gerrit Cole and Steven Kwan), but I've so far resisted, still confident that his rookie struggles will eventually give way to game-changing production. This hamstring injury is an unfortunate delay, but you still have far more to lose than gain by dropping him.

Finally, if you're wondering where Zack Gelof (strained oblique) and Byron Buxton (knee inflammation) are, I've taken the liberty of removing them since Tuesday is the likely activation day for both. For what it's worth, Gelof would have ranked 19th while Buxton would have ranked 46th.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Trea Turner Philadelphia Phillies SS
strained hamstring - about a week into six-week timetable
2
player headshot
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
knee surgery - had less extensive meniscus repair, so could be back by mid-June
3
player headshot
Luis Robert Chicago White Sox CF
strained hip flexor - expected to begin rehab assignment this week and return in late May
4
player headshot
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins 3B
strained quadriceps - everything still on schedule, so timeline remains late May
5
player headshot
Grayson Rodriguez Baltimore Orioles SP
shoulder inflammation - could skip rehab assignment and be activated this weekend
6
player headshot
Bobby Miller Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation - looks good in bullpen sessions; rehab assignment expected soon
7
player headshot
Blake Snell San Francisco Giants SP
strained groin - dominant in first rehab start, scheduled for one more
8
player headshot
Evan Phillips Los Angeles Dodgers RP
strained hamstring - could be back by the end of the week
9
player headshot
Ryan Pepiot Tampa Bay Rays SP
leg contusion - probably a minimum stay, setting him up to return next week
10
player headshot
Max Scherzer Texas Rangers SP
back surgery - rehab interrupted by thumb injury; back to throwing but several weeks away
11
player headshot
Gerrit Cole New York Yankees SP
pinched nerve in elbow - throwing bullpen sessions, likely still 3-4 weeks away
12
player headshot
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
fractured wrist - no news recently, but late May was on the table as of last report
13
player headshot
Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians LF
strained hamstring - injury considered "acute" and will sideline him for a month
14
player headshot
Kodai Senga New York Mets SP
strained shoulder - has backed off throwing program to work on mechanics, likely delaying return
Also really difficult to drop
15
player headshot
Wyatt Langford Texas Rangers DH
strained hamstring - running at 85-90 percent speed, expected to miss another 2-3 weeks
16
player headshot
Nolan Jones Colorado Rockies LF
strained back - reporting to Triple-A to ramp up activity before beginning rehab assignment
17
player headshot
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
elbow inflammation - returned to playing catch last weekend, could return this weekend
18
player headshot
Nathan Eovaldi Texas Rangers SP
strained groin - could throw off mound this weekend, with possible return next week
19
player headshot
Sean Murphy Atlanta Braves C
strained oblique - back to hitting in cage, which is last step before rehab assignment
20
player headshot
Dansby Swanson Chicago Cubs SS
sprained knee - no timetable offered, but seems like it could be a multi-week injury
21
player headshot
Triston Casas Boston Red Sox 1B
cartilage tear in rib - not eligible to return until late June; exact timetable unknown
22
player headshot
Merrill Kelly Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained shoulder - moved to 60-day IL, so late-June return is the earliest possible
23
player headshot
TJ Friedl Cincinnati Reds CF
fractured thumb - had just returned from fractured wrist but now could be out another 4-6 weeks
Still a priority on some level
24
player headshot
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
strained oblique - scheduled to see specialist after not feeling right on rehab assignment
25
player headshot
Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cincinnati Reds 1B
fractured wrist - only about a week into 4-to-6-week timetable
26
player headshot
Lane Thomas Washington Nationals RF
sprained knee - back to hitting, but running will be the real test
27
player headshot
Jorge Soler San Francisco Giants DH
strained shoulder - seemed like he might not go on IL at first, so could be minimal stay
28
player headshot
Jasson Dominguez New York Yankees CF
Tommy John surgery - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday but likely still a month away
29
player headshot
Devin Williams Milwaukee Brewers RP
fractures in back - close to playing catch, still won't return until after All-Star break
30
player headshot
Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants LF
strained hamstring - no timetable offered but likely not a long-term absence
31
player headshot
Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates 3B
back inflammation - no timetable offered but likely not a long-term absence
32
player headshot
Luis Rengifo Los Angeles Angels 2B
illness - should be a brief stay
33
player headshot
Francisco Alvarez New York Mets C
thumb surgery - stitches removed, but still just three weeks into eight-week timetable
34
player headshot
Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals 2B
wrist surgery - still just hitting off a tee; progress has been slow
35
player headshot
Gavin Williams Cleveland Guardians SP
elbow inflammation - has resumed throwing after brief shutdown, at least a month away still
36
player headshot
Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP
Tommy John surgery - has struggled through two rehab starts; return doesn't appear imminent
37
player headshot
Eduardo Rodriguez Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained lat - recently resumed throwing program after having to shut down last time
38
player headshot
Willson Contreras St. Louis Cardinals C
fractured forearm - given 10-week timetable after surgery, putting him out until mid-July
39
player headshot
Garrett Whitlock Boston Red Sox SP
strained oblique - scheduled for rehab start Wednesday, may only need the one
40
player headshot
Jung Hoo Lee San Francisco Giants CF
dislocated shoulder - possible extended absence for a player who wasn't providing much
41
player headshot
J.P. Crawford Seattle Mariners SS
strained oblique - set to begin rehab assignment Tuesday, could return by end of the week
42
player headshot
Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays 1B
fractured finger - started slow on rehab assignment, but heating up; not a clear opening
Stashing is purely a luxury
43
player headshot
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS
shoulder surgery - cleared to throw and run, will begin swinging bat in six weeks
44
player headshot
Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers SP
Tommy John surgery - throwing from flat ground, won't return until late in the year
45
player headshot
Jeffrey Springs Tampa Bay Rays SP
Tommy John surgery - scheduled for extended spring game May 20, making July return possible
46
player headshot
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies DH
strained back - beginning rehab assignment Tuesday with an eye on returning this weekend
47
player headshot
Masataka Yoshida Boston Red Sox DH
strained thumb - surgery ruled out but still weeks away from swinging a bat
48
player headshot
Chas McCormick Houston Astros LF
strained hamstring - on rehab assignment, but role unclear after arrival of Joey Loperfido
49
player headshot
DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees 3B
fractured foot - has recently begun running bases, which is the last step before rehab assignment
50
player headshot
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder surgery - throwing bullpen sessions but not expected back until second half