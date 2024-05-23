Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value, obviously.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Ronald Acuna OF 48 2 Mookie Betts 2B-OF-SS 44 3 Juan Soto OF 42 4 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 38 5 Aaron Judge DH-OF 38 6 Kyle Tucker OF 37 7 Freddie Freeman 1B 36 8 Fernando Tatis OF 34 9 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 34 10 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 34 11 Bobby Witt SS 33 12 Matt Olson 1B 33 13 Chris Sale SP 33 14 Corbin Carroll OF 33 15 Bryce Harper 1B-DH 33 16 Corey Seager SS 30 17 Julio Rodriguez OF 30 18 Pete Alonso 1B 29 19 Marcus Semien 2B 29 20 Gunnar Henderson 3B-SS 28 21 Francisco Lindor SS 28 22 Elly De La Cruz 3B-SS 27 23 Jose Altuve 2B 26 24 Zack Wheeler SP 26 25 Corbin Burnes SP 26 26 Tarik Skubal SP 25 27 Tyler Glasnow SP 24 28 Pablo Lopez SP 23 29 Luis Castillo SP 23 30 Austin Riley 3B 23 31 George Kirby SP 23 32 Logan Gilbert SP 23 33 Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP 23 34 Rafael Devers 3B-DH 23 35 Zac Gallen SP 23 36 Logan Webb SP 22 37 C.J. Abrams SS 21 38 Luis Robert OF 21 39 Jared Jones SP 21 40 Aaron Nola SP 21 41 Dylan Cease SP 21 42 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 21 43 Cole Ragans RP-SP 21 44 Randy Arozarena OF 21 45 Alex Bregman 3B 20 46 Ozzie Albies 2B 20 47 Michael Harris OF 20 48 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 20 49 Trea Turner SS 20 50 Cody Bellinger 1B-DH-OF 20 51 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 19 52 Manny Machado 3B-DH 18 53 Kevin Gausman SP 18 54 Freddy Peralta SP 18 55 Christian Walker 1B 18 56 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 18 57 Max Fried SP 15 58 Emmanuel Clase RP 15 59 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 15 60 Garrett Crochet RP-SP 15 61 Yandy Diaz 1B-DH 15 62 George Springer DH-OF 15 63 Josh Hader RP 15 64 Sonny Gray SP 15 65 Max Muncy 3B 15 66 Edwin Diaz RP 15 67 Riley Greene DH-OF 15 68 William Contreras C-DH 15 69 Justin Steele SP 15 70 Shota Imanaga SP 15 71 Jhoan Duran RP 15 72 Bo Bichette SS 14 73 Grayson Rodriguez SP 14 74 Spencer Steer 1B-3B-OF 14 75 Framber Valdez SP 14 76 Bailey Ober SP 14 77 Adley Rutschman C-DH 14 78 Raisel Iglesias RP 14 79 Evan Carter OF 14 80 Seiya Suzuki DH-OF 14 81 Andres Munoz RP 14 82 Paul Skenes SP 14 83 Bryan Reynolds DH-OF 14 84 Will Smith C 13 85 Ryan Helsley RP 13 86 Paul Sewald RP 13 87 Jarren Duran OF 13 88 Marcell Ozuna DH 13 89 Ranger Suarez SP 13 90 Jack Flaherty SP 12 91 Joe Ryan SP 12 92 Jordan Romano RP 12 93 Mason Miller RP-SP 12 94 Camilo Doval RP 12 95 Ha-seong Kim 2B-3B-SS 12 96 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 12 97 David Bednar RP 12 98 Ian Happ DH-OF 12 99 Chris Bassitt SP 12 100 Jose Berrios SP 12 101 Christian Yelich DH-OF 12 102 Salvador Perez 1B-C-DH 12 103 Joshua Lowe DH-OF 12 104 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 12 105 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B-DH 11 106 Gleyber Torres 2B 11 107 Nolan Arenado 3B 11 108 J.T. Realmuto C 11 109 Jazz Chisholm OF 11 110 Steven Kwan OF 11 111 Jesus Luzardo SP 11 112 Yainer Diaz C-DH 11 113 Tyler O'Neill DH-OF 11 114 Brandon Nimmo OF 11 115 Andres Gimenez 2B 11 116 Oneil Cruz SS 11 117 Clay Holmes RP 10 118 Anthony Santander DH-OF 10 119 Carlos Rodon SP 10 120 Willy Adames SS 10 121 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 10 122 Tanner Bibee SP 10 123 Kenley Jansen RP 10 124 Dansby Swanson SS 10 125 Nick Lodolo SP 10 126 Anthony Volpe SS 10 127 Walker Buehler SP 10 128 Nolan Jones OF 10 129 Blake Snell SP 9 130 Bobby Miller SP 9 131 Jordan Westburg 2B-3B 8 132 Gerrit Cole SP 8 133 Cal Raleigh C 8 134 Bryson Stott 2B-SS 8 135 Bryce Miller SP 8 136 Royce Lewis 3B 8 137 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 8 138 Joe Musgrove SP 8 139 Mike Trout DH-OF 8 140 Hunter Greene SP 7 141 Yu Darvish SP 7 142 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 7 143 Jackson Chourio OF 7 144 Spencer Torkelson 1B 7 145 Kyle Bradish SP 7 146 Yusei Kikuchi SP 7 147 Ryan Pepiot RP-SP 7 148 Nick Pivetta RP-SP 7 149 Evan Phillips RP 7 150 Nick Castellanos OF 7 151 MacKenzie Gore SP 7 152 Jordan Montgomery SP 7 153 Reynaldo Lopez RP-SP 7 154 Justin Turner 1B-3B-DH 7 155 Michael Busch 1B-3B 7 156 Tanner Houck SP 7 157 Zach Eflin SP 7 158 Wyatt Langford DH-OF 7 159 Jordan Hicks RP-SP 7 160 Logan O'Hoppe C 7 161 Isaac Paredes 1B-3B 7 162 Jonathan India 2B-DH 7 163 Kirby Yates RP 7 164 Colton Cowser OF 7 165 Zack Littell RP-SP 7 166 Christopher Morel 3B-DH-OF 7 167 Alexis Diaz RP 6 168 Bryan Woo SP 6 169 Max Scherzer SP 6 170 Christian Scott SP 6 171 Bo Naylor C 6 172 Jung Hoo Lee OF 6 173 Andy Pages OF 6 174 Cedric Mullins OF 6 175 Starling Marte DH-OF 6 176 Ivan Herrera C-DH 6 177 Nathan Eovaldi SP 6 178 Mitch Keller SP 5 179 Jake Burger 1B-3B-DH 5 180 Justin Verlander SP 5 181 Nestor Cortes SP 5 182 Erick Fedde SP 5 183 Jason Foley RP 5 184 Craig Kimbrel RP 5 185 Eloy Jimenez DH 5 186 Pete Fairbanks RP 5 187 Ezequiel Tovar SS 5 188 Michael King RP-SP 5 189 Reese Olson SP 4 190 Lane Thomas OF 4 191 Cristian Javier SP 4 192 Triston Casas 1B 4 193 Brandon Pfaadt SP 4 194 Rhys Hoskins 1B-DH 4 195 Mitch Garver C-DH 4 196 Zack Gelof 2B 4 197 Jonah Heim C-DH 4 198 Ronel Blanco RP-SP 3 199 James McArthur RP 4 200 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 3 201 Nate Lowe 1B 3 202 Nolan Gorman 2B-DH 3 203 Maikel Garcia 3B 3 204 Taylor Ward DH-OF 3 205 Ryan Jeffers C-DH 3 206 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 3 207 Robert Suarez RP 3 208 Kodai Senga SP 3 209 Aaron Civale SP 3 210 Carlos Correa SS 3 211 Michael Kopech RP-SP 3 212 Cristopher Sanchez SP 3 213 Jason Adam RP 3 214 Adbert Alzolay RP 3 215 Charlie Morton SP 3 216 Kutter Crawford SP 3 217 J.P. Crawford SS 3 218 Taj Bradley SP 3 219 Gabriel Moreno C 3 220 Daulton Varsho OF 3 221 Byron Buxton DH-OF 3

Roto Trade Values Chart