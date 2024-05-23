shohei-ohtani-cbs.jpg
USATSI

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value, obviously. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Ronald AcunaOF48
2Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS44
3Juan SotoOF42
4Shohei OhtaniDH-SP38
5Aaron JudgeDH-OF38
6Kyle TuckerOF37
7Freddie Freeman1B36
8Fernando TatisOF34
9Yordan AlvarezDH-OF34
10Jose Ramirez3B-DH34
11Bobby WittSS33
12Matt Olson1B33
13Chris SaleSP33
14Corbin CarrollOF33
15Bryce Harper1B-DH33
16Corey SeagerSS30
17Julio RodriguezOF30
18Pete Alonso1B29
19Marcus Semien2B29
20Gunnar Henderson3B-SS28
21Francisco LindorSS28
22Elly De La Cruz3B-SS27
23Jose Altuve2B26
24Zack WheelerSP26
25Corbin BurnesSP26
26Tarik SkubalSP25
27Tyler GlasnowSP24
28Pablo LopezSP23
29Luis CastilloSP23
30Austin Riley3B23
31George KirbySP23
32Logan GilbertSP23
33Yoshinobu YamamotoSP23
34Rafael Devers3B-DH23
35Zac GallenSP23
36Logan WebbSP22
37C.J. AbramsSS21
38Luis RobertOF21
39Jared JonesSP21
40Aaron NolaSP21
41Dylan CeaseSP21
42Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH21
43Cole RagansRP-SP21
44Randy ArozarenaOF21
45Alex Bregman3B20
46Ozzie Albies2B20
47Michael HarrisOF20
48Adolis GarciaDH-OF20
49Trea TurnerSS20
50Cody Bellinger1B-DH-OF20
51Kyle SchwarberDH-OF19
52Manny Machado3B-DH18
53Kevin GausmanSP18
54Freddy PeraltaSP18
55Christian Walker1B18
56Ketel Marte2B-DH18
57Max FriedSP15
58Emmanuel ClaseRP15
59Josh Naylor1B-DH15
60Garrett CrochetRP-SP15
61Yandy Diaz1B-DH15
62George SpringerDH-OF15
63Josh HaderRP15
64Sonny GraySP15
65Max Muncy3B15
66Edwin DiazRP15
67Riley GreeneDH-OF15
68William ContrerasC-DH15
69Justin SteeleSP15
70Shota ImanagaSP15
71Jhoan DuranRP15
72Bo BichetteSS14
73Grayson RodriguezSP14
74Spencer Steer1B-3B-OF14
75Framber ValdezSP14
76Bailey OberSP14
77Adley RutschmanC-DH14
78Raisel IglesiasRP14
79Evan CarterOF14
80Seiya SuzukiDH-OF14
81Andres MunozRP14
82Paul SkenesSP14
83Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF14
84Will SmithC13
85Ryan HelsleyRP13
86Paul SewaldRP13
87Jarren DuranOF13
88Marcell OzunaDH13
89Ranger SuarezSP13
90Jack FlahertySP12
91Joe RyanSP12
92Jordan RomanoRP12
93Mason MillerRP-SP12
94Camilo DovalRP12
95Ha-seong Kim2B-3B-SS12
96Teoscar HernandezDH-OF12
97David BednarRP12
98Ian HappDH-OF12
99Chris BassittSP12
100Jose BerriosSP12
101Christian YelichDH-OF12
102Salvador Perez1B-C-DH12
103Joshua LoweDH-OF12
104Nico Hoerner2B-SS12
105Vinnie Pasquantino1B-DH11
106Gleyber Torres2B11
107Nolan Arenado3B11
108J.T. RealmutoC11
109Jazz ChisholmOF11
110Steven KwanOF11
111Jesus LuzardoSP11
112Yainer DiazC-DH11
113Tyler O'NeillDH-OF11
114Brandon NimmoOF11
115Andres Gimenez2B11
116Oneil CruzSS11
117Clay HolmesRP10
118Anthony SantanderDH-OF10
119Carlos RodonSP10
120Willy AdamesSS10
121Alec Bohm1B-3B10
122Tanner BibeeSP10
123Kenley JansenRP10
124Dansby SwansonSS10
125Nick LodoloSP10
126Anthony VolpeSS10
127Walker BuehlerSP10
128Nolan JonesOF10
129Blake SnellSP9
130Bobby MillerSP9
131Jordan Westburg2B-3B8
132Gerrit ColeSP8
133Cal RaleighC8
134Bryson Stott2B-SS8
135Bryce MillerSP8
136Royce Lewis3B8
137Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH8
138Joe MusgroveSP8
139Mike TroutDH-OF8
140Hunter GreeneSP7
141Yu DarvishSP7
142Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH7
143Jackson ChourioOF7
144Spencer Torkelson1B7
145Kyle BradishSP7
146Yusei KikuchiSP7
147Ryan PepiotRP-SP7
148Nick PivettaRP-SP7
149Evan PhillipsRP7
150Nick CastellanosOF7
151MacKenzie GoreSP7
152Jordan MontgomerySP7
153Reynaldo LopezRP-SP7
154Justin Turner1B-3B-DH7
155Michael Busch1B-3B7
156Tanner HouckSP7
157Zach EflinSP7
158Wyatt LangfordDH-OF7
159Jordan HicksRP-SP7
160Logan O'HoppeC7
161Isaac Paredes1B-3B7
162Jonathan India2B-DH7
163Kirby YatesRP7
164Colton CowserOF7
165Zack LittellRP-SP7
166Christopher Morel3B-DH-OF7
167Alexis DiazRP6
168Bryan WooSP6
169Max ScherzerSP6
170Christian ScottSP6
171Bo NaylorC6
172Jung Hoo LeeOF6
173Andy PagesOF6
174Cedric MullinsOF6
175Starling MarteDH-OF6
176Ivan HerreraC-DH6
177Nathan EovaldiSP6
178Mitch KellerSP5
179Jake Burger1B-3B-DH5
180Justin VerlanderSP5
181Nestor CortesSP5
182Erick FeddeSP5
183Jason FoleyRP5
184Craig KimbrelRP5
185Eloy JimenezDH5
186Pete FairbanksRP5
187Ezequiel TovarSS5
188Michael KingRP-SP5
189Reese OlsonSP4
190Lane ThomasOF4
191Cristian JavierSP4
192Triston Casas1B4
193Brandon PfaadtSP4
194Rhys Hoskins1B-DH4
195Mitch GarverC-DH4
196Zack Gelof2B4
197Jonah HeimC-DH4
198Ronel BlancoRP-SP3
199James McArthurRP4
200Thairo Estrada2B-SS3
201Nate Lowe1B3
202Nolan Gorman2B-DH3
203Maikel Garcia3B3
204Taylor WardDH-OF3
205Ryan JeffersC-DH3
206Jake Cronenworth1B-2B3
207Robert SuarezRP3
208Kodai SengaSP3
209Aaron CivaleSP3
210Carlos CorreaSS3
211Michael KopechRP-SP3
212Cristopher SanchezSP3
213Jason AdamRP3
214Adbert AlzolayRP3
215Charlie MortonSP3
216Kutter CrawfordSP3
217J.P. CrawfordSS3
218Taj BradleySP3
219Gabriel MorenoC3
220Daulton VarshoOF3
221Byron BuxtonDH-OF3

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Ronald AcunaOF49
2Bobby WittSS45
3Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS39
4Shohei OhtaniDH-SP39
5Kyle TuckerOF37
6Fernando TatisOF37
7Julio RodriguezOF35
8Freddie Freeman1B34
9Juan SotoOF34
10Yordan AlvarezDH-OF34
11Aaron JudgeDH-OF33
12Elly De La Cruz3B-SS33
13Jose Ramirez3B-DH33
14Corbin CarrollOF33
15Matt Olson1B33
16Bryce Harper1B-DH30
17Gunnar Henderson3B-SS30
18Pete Alonso1B29
19Francisco LindorSS29
20Marcus Semien2B28
21Corbin BurnesSP28
22Zack WheelerSP27
23Tarik SkubalSP26
24C.J. AbramsSS26
25Corey SeagerSS26
26Jose Altuve2B25
27Luis CastilloSP25
28Rafael Devers3B-DH25
29Austin Riley3B25
30Pablo LopezSP24
31Tyler GlasnowSP24
32Chris SaleSP24
33Michael HarrisOF24
34Randy ArozarenaOF23
35Adolis GarciaDH-OF23
36Yoshinobu YamamotoSP22
37Ozzie Albies2B22
38Zac GallenSP22
39Logan WebbSP22
40George KirbySP22
41Kevin GausmanSP21
42Dylan CeaseSP21
43Logan GilbertSP21
44Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH21
45Aaron NolaSP20
46Kyle SchwarberDH-OF20
47Cole RagansRP-SP20
48Jared JonesSP20
49Emmanuel ClaseRP20
50Manny Machado3B-DH18
51Freddy PeraltaSP18
52Josh HaderRP18
53Christian Walker1B18
54Max FriedSP18
55Josh Naylor1B-DH18
56Ketel Marte2B-DH18
57Riley GreeneDH-OF17
58Alex Bregman3B17
59Cody Bellinger1B-DH-OF17
60Edwin DiazRP17
61Jhoan DuranRP17
62Yandy Diaz1B-DH17
63Framber ValdezSP16
64Luis RobertOF16
65Jazz ChisholmOF16
66Ha-seong Kim2B-3B-SS16
67Christian YelichDH-OF16
68Oneil CruzSS16
69William ContrerasC-DH15
70Trea TurnerSS15
71Raisel IglesiasRP15
72Adley RutschmanC-DH15
73Andres MunozRP15
74Will SmithC15
75Mason MillerRP-SP15
76Spencer Steer1B-3B-OF15
77Teoscar HernandezDH-OF14
78Bo BichetteSS14
79Jarren DuranOF14
80Ryan HelsleyRP14
81Nico Hoerner2B-SS14
82Marcell OzunaDH14
83Evan PhillipsRP14
84Paul SkenesSP14
85Kenley JansenRP14
86Camilo DovalRP13
87Salvador Perez1B-C-DH13
88Shota ImanagaSP13
89Clay HolmesRP13
90Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF13
91Evan CarterOF13
92Nolan Arenado3B13
93Sonny GraySP13
94Justin SteeleSP13
95J.T. RealmutoC13
96Garrett CrochetRP-SP13
97Ranger SuarezSP12
98Gleyber Torres2B12
99Joe RyanSP12
100David BednarRP12
101Anthony VolpeSS12
102Cal RaleighC12
103Joshua LoweDH-OF12
104Yainer DiazC-DH12
105Jack FlahertySP12
106Grayson RodriguezSP12
107Nick CastellanosOF12
108Seiya SuzukiDH-OF12
109Dansby SwansonSS12
110Bailey OberSP12
111Tyler O'NeillDH-OF12
112Jordan RomanoRP12
113Nolan JonesOF12
114Willy AdamesSS11
115Anthony SantanderDH-OF11
116Logan O'HoppeC11
117Cedric MullinsOF11
118Jordan Westburg2B-3B11
119Alec Bohm1B-3B11
120Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH11
121Steven KwanOF10
122Andres Gimenez2B10
123Colton CowserOF10
124Vinnie Pasquantino1B-DH10
125George SpringerDH-OF10
126Max Muncy3B9
127Mike TroutDH-OF9
128Christopher Morel3B-DH-OF9
129Jesus LuzardoSP9
130Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH9
131Paul SewaldRP9
132Starling MarteDH-OF9
133Spencer Torkelson1B9
134Carlos RodonSP9
135Daulton VarshoOF8
136Bryson Stott2B-SS8
137Jackson ChourioOF8
138Michael Busch1B-3B8
139Nick LodoloSP7
140Walker BuehlerSP7
141Bobby MillerSP7
142Royce Lewis3B7
143Alexis DiazRP7
144Blake SnellSP7
145Zach EflinSP7
146MacKenzie GoreSP7
147Thairo Estrada2B-SS7
148Isaac Paredes1B-3B7
149Gerrit ColeSP7
150Joe MusgroveSP7
151Eloy JimenezDH7
152Ian HappDH-OF7
153Jonah HeimC-DH7
154Brandon NimmoOF7
155Nolan Gorman2B-DH7
156Lane ThomasOF7
157Yu DarvishSP7
158Yusei KikuchiSP7
159Bo NaylorC7
160Wyatt LangfordDH-OF7
161Bryce MillerSP7
162Justin Turner1B-3B-DH7
163Chris BassittSP7
164Jose BerriosSP7
165Nate Lowe1B7
166Tanner BibeeSP6
167Hunter GreeneSP6
168Nick PivettaRP-SP6
169Kyle BradishSP6
170Christian ScottSP6
171Brice Turang2B-SS6
172Jonathan India2B-DH6
173Ryan PepiotRP-SP6
174Gabriel MorenoC6
175Taylor WardDH-OF6
176Craig KimbrelRP6
177Jordan MontgomerySP6
178Kirby YatesRP5
179Justin VerlanderSP5
180Rhys Hoskins1B-DH5
181Jake Burger1B-3B-DH5
182Bryan WooSP5
183Jason FoleyRP5
184Mitch GarverC-DH5
185Andy PagesOF5
186James McArthurRP5
187Esteury RuizOF5
188Jackson MerrillOF-SS5
189Erick FeddeSP4
190Tanner HouckSP4
191Zack Gelof2B4
192Pete FairbanksRP4
193Carlos CorreaSS4
194Kutter CrawfordSP4
195Reese OlsonSP4
196Jason AdamRP4
197Max ScherzerSP4
198Jake Cronenworth1B-2B3
199Jung Hoo LeeOF3
200Reynaldo LopezRP-SP3
201Willson ContrerasC-DH3
202Triston Casas1B3
203Ivan HerreraC-DH3
204Mitch KellerSP3
205Robert SuarezRP3
206Nathan EovaldiSP3
207J.D. MartinezDH3
208Michael KopechRP-SP3
209Nestor CortesSP3
210Zack LittellRP-SP3
211Cristian JavierSP3
212Adbert AlzolayRP3
213Aaron CivaleSP3
214Lars NootbaarOF3
215Maikel Garcia3B3
216Cristopher SanchezSP3
217Keibert RuizC3
218Byron BuxtonDH-OF3
219Michael KingRP-SP3
220Taj BradleySP3
221Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS3
222Ronel BlancoRP-SP2
223Carlos EstevezRP2
224Ezequiel TovarSS2
225Kodai SengaSP2
226Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH2
227Luis CampusanoC2
228Jeimer Candelario1B-3B2
229Matt Chapman3B2
230Ryan McMahon2B-3B2
231Ke'Bryan Hayes3B2
232Anthony Rizzo1B2
233Lourdes GurrielDH-OF2
234Tanner ScottRP2
235Trevor MegillRP2
236Jordan HicksRP-SP2
237Jose Caballero2B-SS2
238Brandon PfaadtSP2
239Andrew Vaughn1B2
240Xander Bogaerts2B-SS2
241Jose AlvaradoRP2
242Luis Garcia2B2
243Christian Encarnacion-Strand1B-DH2
244Jo AdellOF2
245Brent RookerDH-OF2
246Reid DetmersSP2
247Charlie MortonSP2
248Gavin StoneSP2
249Braxton GarrettSP2
250Jorge SolerDH-OF2
251Jeremy PenaSS2
252Brandon Drury1B-2B2
253Tyler StephensonC-DH2
254Luis SeverinoSP2
255Luis GilSP2