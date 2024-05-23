Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value, obviously.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|OF
|48
|2
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|44
|3
|Juan Soto
|OF
|42
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|38
|5
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|38
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|37
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|36
|8
|Fernando Tatis
|OF
|34
|9
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|34
|10
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|34
|11
|Bobby Witt
|SS
|33
|12
|Matt Olson
|1B
|33
|13
|Chris Sale
|SP
|33
|14
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|33
|15
|Bryce Harper
|1B-DH
|33
|16
|Corey Seager
|SS
|30
|17
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|30
|18
|Pete Alonso
|1B
|29
|19
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|29
|20
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|28
|21
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|28
|22
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|27
|23
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|26
|24
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|26
|25
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|26
|26
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|25
|27
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|24
|28
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|23
|29
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|23
|30
|Austin Riley
|3B
|23
|31
|George Kirby
|SP
|23
|32
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|23
|33
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|SP
|23
|34
|Rafael Devers
|3B-DH
|23
|35
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|23
|36
|Logan Webb
|SP
|22
|37
|C.J. Abrams
|SS
|21
|38
|Luis Robert
|OF
|21
|39
|Jared Jones
|SP
|21
|40
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|21
|41
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|21
|42
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|21
|43
|Cole Ragans
|RP-SP
|21
|44
|Randy Arozarena
|OF
|21
|45
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|20
|46
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|20
|47
|Michael Harris
|OF
|20
|48
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|20
|49
|Trea Turner
|SS
|20
|50
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-DH-OF
|20
|51
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|19
|52
|Manny Machado
|3B-DH
|18
|53
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|18
|54
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|18
|55
|Christian Walker
|1B
|18
|56
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|18
|57
|Max Fried
|SP
|15
|58
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|15
|59
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|15
|60
|Garrett Crochet
|RP-SP
|15
|61
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-DH
|15
|62
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|15
|63
|Josh Hader
|RP
|15
|64
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|15
|65
|Max Muncy
|3B
|15
|66
|Edwin Diaz
|RP
|15
|67
|Riley Greene
|DH-OF
|15
|68
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|15
|69
|Justin Steele
|SP
|15
|70
|Shota Imanaga
|SP
|15
|71
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|15
|72
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|14
|73
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|14
|74
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B-OF
|14
|75
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|14
|76
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|14
|77
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|14
|78
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|14
|79
|Evan Carter
|OF
|14
|80
|Seiya Suzuki
|DH-OF
|14
|81
|Andres Munoz
|RP
|14
|82
|Paul Skenes
|SP
|14
|83
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|14
|84
|Will Smith
|C
|13
|85
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|13
|86
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|13
|87
|Jarren Duran
|OF
|13
|88
|Marcell Ozuna
|DH
|13
|89
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|13
|90
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|12
|91
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|12
|92
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|12
|93
|Mason Miller
|RP-SP
|12
|94
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|12
|95
|Ha-seong Kim
|2B-3B-SS
|12
|96
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|12
|97
|David Bednar
|RP
|12
|98
|Ian Happ
|DH-OF
|12
|99
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|12
|100
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|12
|101
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|12
|102
|Salvador Perez
|1B-C-DH
|12
|103
|Joshua Lowe
|DH-OF
|12
|104
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|12
|105
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|11
|106
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|11
|107
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|11
|108
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|11
|109
|Jazz Chisholm
|OF
|11
|110
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|11
|111
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|11
|112
|Yainer Diaz
|C-DH
|11
|113
|Tyler O'Neill
|DH-OF
|11
|114
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|11
|115
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|11
|116
|Oneil Cruz
|SS
|11
|117
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|10
|118
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|10
|119
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|10
|120
|Willy Adames
|SS
|10
|121
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|10
|122
|Tanner Bibee
|SP
|10
|123
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|10
|124
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|10
|125
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|10
|126
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|10
|127
|Walker Buehler
|SP
|10
|128
|Nolan Jones
|OF
|10
|129
|Blake Snell
|SP
|9
|130
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|9
|131
|Jordan Westburg
|2B-3B
|8
|132
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|8
|133
|Cal Raleigh
|C
|8
|134
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|8
|135
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|8
|136
|Royce Lewis
|3B
|8
|137
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|8
|138
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|8
|139
|Mike Trout
|DH-OF
|8
|140
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|7
|141
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|7
|142
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|7
|143
|Jackson Chourio
|OF
|7
|144
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|7
|145
|Kyle Bradish
|SP
|7
|146
|Yusei Kikuchi
|SP
|7
|147
|Ryan Pepiot
|RP-SP
|7
|148
|Nick Pivetta
|RP-SP
|7
|149
|Evan Phillips
|RP
|7
|150
|Nick Castellanos
|OF
|7
|151
|MacKenzie Gore
|SP
|7
|152
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|7
|153
|Reynaldo Lopez
|RP-SP
|7
|154
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|7
|155
|Michael Busch
|1B-3B
|7
|156
|Tanner Houck
|SP
|7
|157
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|7
|158
|Wyatt Langford
|DH-OF
|7
|159
|Jordan Hicks
|RP-SP
|7
|160
|Logan O'Hoppe
|C
|7
|161
|Isaac Paredes
|1B-3B
|7
|162
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|7
|163
|Kirby Yates
|RP
|7
|164
|Colton Cowser
|OF
|7
|165
|Zack Littell
|RP-SP
|7
|166
|Christopher Morel
|3B-DH-OF
|7
|167
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|6
|168
|Bryan Woo
|SP
|6
|169
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|6
|170
|Christian Scott
|SP
|6
|171
|Bo Naylor
|C
|6
|172
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|6
|173
|Andy Pages
|OF
|6
|174
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|6
|175
|Starling Marte
|DH-OF
|6
|176
|Ivan Herrera
|C-DH
|6
|177
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|6
|178
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|5
|179
|Jake Burger
|1B-3B-DH
|5
|180
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|5
|181
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|5
|182
|Erick Fedde
|SP
|5
|183
|Jason Foley
|RP
|5
|184
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|5
|185
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH
|5
|186
|Pete Fairbanks
|RP
|5
|187
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|5
|188
|Michael King
|RP-SP
|5
|189
|Reese Olson
|SP
|4
|190
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|4
|191
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|4
|192
|Triston Casas
|1B
|4
|193
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP
|4
|194
|Rhys Hoskins
|1B-DH
|4
|195
|Mitch Garver
|C-DH
|4
|196
|Zack Gelof
|2B
|4
|197
|Jonah Heim
|C-DH
|4
|198
|Ronel Blanco
|RP-SP
|3
|199
|James McArthur
|RP
|4
|200
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|3
|201
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|3
|202
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-DH
|3
|203
|Maikel Garcia
|3B
|3
|204
|Taylor Ward
|DH-OF
|3
|205
|Ryan Jeffers
|C-DH
|3
|206
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|3
|207
|Robert Suarez
|RP
|3
|208
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|3
|209
|Aaron Civale
|SP
|3
|210
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|3
|211
|Michael Kopech
|RP-SP
|3
|212
|Cristopher Sanchez
|SP
|3
|213
|Jason Adam
|RP
|3
|214
|Adbert Alzolay
|RP
|3
|215
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|3
|216
|Kutter Crawford
|SP
|3
|217
|J.P. Crawford
|SS
|3
|218
|Taj Bradley
|SP
|3
|219
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|3
|220
|Daulton Varsho
|OF
|3
|221
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|3
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|OF
|49
|2
|Bobby Witt
|SS
|45
|3
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|39
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|39
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|37
|6
|Fernando Tatis
|OF
|37
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|35
|8
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|34
|9
|Juan Soto
|OF
|34
|10
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|34
|11
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|33
|12
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|33
|13
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|33
|14
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|33
|15
|Matt Olson
|1B
|33
|16
|Bryce Harper
|1B-DH
|30
|17
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|30
|18
|Pete Alonso
|1B
|29
|19
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|29
|20
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|28
|21
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|28
|22
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|27
|23
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|26
|24
|C.J. Abrams
|SS
|26
|25
|Corey Seager
|SS
|26
|26
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|25
|27
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|25
|28
|Rafael Devers
|3B-DH
|25
|29
|Austin Riley
|3B
|25
|30
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|24
|31
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|24
|32
|Chris Sale
|SP
|24
|33
|Michael Harris
|OF
|24
|34
|Randy Arozarena
|OF
|23
|35
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|23
|36
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|SP
|22
|37
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|22
|38
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|22
|39
|Logan Webb
|SP
|22
|40
|George Kirby
|SP
|22
|41
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|21
|42
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|21
|43
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|21
|44
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|21
|45
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|20
|46
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|20
|47
|Cole Ragans
|RP-SP
|20
|48
|Jared Jones
|SP
|20
|49
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|20
|50
|Manny Machado
|3B-DH
|18
|51
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|18
|52
|Josh Hader
|RP
|18
|53
|Christian Walker
|1B
|18
|54
|Max Fried
|SP
|18
|55
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|18
|56
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|18
|57
|Riley Greene
|DH-OF
|17
|58
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|17
|59
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-DH-OF
|17
|60
|Edwin Diaz
|RP
|17
|61
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|17
|62
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-DH
|17
|63
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|16
|64
|Luis Robert
|OF
|16
|65
|Jazz Chisholm
|OF
|16
|66
|Ha-seong Kim
|2B-3B-SS
|16
|67
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|16
|68
|Oneil Cruz
|SS
|16
|69
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|15
|70
|Trea Turner
|SS
|15
|71
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|15
|72
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|73
|Andres Munoz
|RP
|15
|74
|Will Smith
|C
|15
|75
|Mason Miller
|RP-SP
|15
|76
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B-OF
|15
|77
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|14
|78
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|14
|79
|Jarren Duran
|OF
|14
|80
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|14
|81
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|14
|82
|Marcell Ozuna
|DH
|14
|83
|Evan Phillips
|RP
|14
|84
|Paul Skenes
|SP
|14
|85
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|86
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|13
|87
|Salvador Perez
|1B-C-DH
|13
|88
|Shota Imanaga
|SP
|13
|89
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|13
|90
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|13
|91
|Evan Carter
|OF
|13
|92
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|13
|93
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|13
|94
|Justin Steele
|SP
|13
|95
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|13
|96
|Garrett Crochet
|RP-SP
|13
|97
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|12
|98
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|12
|99
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|12
|100
|David Bednar
|RP
|12
|101
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|12
|102
|Cal Raleigh
|C
|12
|103
|Joshua Lowe
|DH-OF
|12
|104
|Yainer Diaz
|C-DH
|12
|105
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|12
|106
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|12
|107
|Nick Castellanos
|OF
|12
|108
|Seiya Suzuki
|DH-OF
|12
|109
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|12
|110
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|12
|111
|Tyler O'Neill
|DH-OF
|12
|112
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|12
|113
|Nolan Jones
|OF
|12
|114
|Willy Adames
|SS
|11
|115
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|11
|116
|Logan O'Hoppe
|C
|11
|117
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|11
|118
|Jordan Westburg
|2B-3B
|11
|119
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|11
|120
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|11
|121
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|10
|122
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|10
|123
|Colton Cowser
|OF
|10
|124
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|10
|125
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|10
|126
|Max Muncy
|3B
|9
|127
|Mike Trout
|DH-OF
|9
|128
|Christopher Morel
|3B-DH-OF
|9
|129
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|9
|130
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|9
|131
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|9
|132
|Starling Marte
|DH-OF
|9
|133
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|9
|134
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|9
|135
|Daulton Varsho
|OF
|8
|136
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|8
|137
|Jackson Chourio
|OF
|8
|138
|Michael Busch
|1B-3B
|8
|139
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|7
|140
|Walker Buehler
|SP
|7
|141
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|7
|142
|Royce Lewis
|3B
|7
|143
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|7
|144
|Blake Snell
|SP
|7
|145
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|7
|146
|MacKenzie Gore
|SP
|7
|147
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|7
|148
|Isaac Paredes
|1B-3B
|7
|149
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|7
|150
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|7
|151
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH
|7
|152
|Ian Happ
|DH-OF
|7
|153
|Jonah Heim
|C-DH
|7
|154
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|7
|155
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-DH
|7
|156
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|7
|157
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|7
|158
|Yusei Kikuchi
|SP
|7
|159
|Bo Naylor
|C
|7
|160
|Wyatt Langford
|DH-OF
|7
|161
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|7
|162
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|7
|163
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|7
|164
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|7
|165
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|7
|166
|Tanner Bibee
|SP
|6
|167
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|6
|168
|Nick Pivetta
|RP-SP
|6
|169
|Kyle Bradish
|SP
|6
|170
|Christian Scott
|SP
|6
|171
|Brice Turang
|2B-SS
|6
|172
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|6
|173
|Ryan Pepiot
|RP-SP
|6
|174
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|6
|175
|Taylor Ward
|DH-OF
|6
|176
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|6
|177
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|6
|178
|Kirby Yates
|RP
|5
|179
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|5
|180
|Rhys Hoskins
|1B-DH
|5
|181
|Jake Burger
|1B-3B-DH
|5
|182
|Bryan Woo
|SP
|5
|183
|Jason Foley
|RP
|5
|184
|Mitch Garver
|C-DH
|5
|185
|Andy Pages
|OF
|5
|186
|James McArthur
|RP
|5
|187
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|5
|188
|Jackson Merrill
|OF-SS
|5
|189
|Erick Fedde
|SP
|4
|190
|Tanner Houck
|SP
|4
|191
|Zack Gelof
|2B
|4
|192
|Pete Fairbanks
|RP
|4
|193
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|4
|194
|Kutter Crawford
|SP
|4
|195
|Reese Olson
|SP
|4
|196
|Jason Adam
|RP
|4
|197
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|4
|198
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|3
|199
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|3
|200
|Reynaldo Lopez
|RP-SP
|3
|201
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|3
|202
|Triston Casas
|1B
|3
|203
|Ivan Herrera
|C-DH
|3
|204
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|3
|205
|Robert Suarez
|RP
|3
|206
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|3
|207
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|3
|208
|Michael Kopech
|RP-SP
|3
|209
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|3
|210
|Zack Littell
|RP-SP
|3
|211
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|3
|212
|Adbert Alzolay
|RP
|3
|213
|Aaron Civale
|SP
|3
|214
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|3
|215
|Maikel Garcia
|3B
|3
|216
|Cristopher Sanchez
|SP
|3
|217
|Keibert Ruiz
|C
|3
|218
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|3
|219
|Michael King
|RP-SP
|3
|220
|Taj Bradley
|SP
|3
|221
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|3
|222
|Ronel Blanco
|RP-SP
|2
|223
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|2
|224
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|2
|225
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|2
|226
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|2
|227
|Luis Campusano
|C
|2
|228
|Jeimer Candelario
|1B-3B
|2
|229
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|2
|230
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|2
|231
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|2
|232
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|2
|233
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|2
|234
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|2
|235
|Trevor Megill
|RP
|2
|236
|Jordan Hicks
|RP-SP
|2
|237
|Jose Caballero
|2B-SS
|2
|238
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP
|2
|239
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B
|2
|240
|Xander Bogaerts
|2B-SS
|2
|241
|Jose Alvarado
|RP
|2
|242
|Luis Garcia
|2B
|2
|243
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|1B-DH
|2
|244
|Jo Adell
|OF
|2
|245
|Brent Rooker
|DH-OF
|2
|246
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|2
|247
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|2
|248
|Gavin Stone
|SP
|2
|249
|Braxton Garrett
|SP
|2
|250
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|2
|251
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|2
|252
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B
|2
|253
|Tyler Stephenson
|C-DH
|2
|254
|Luis Severino
|SP
|2
|255
|Luis Gil
|SP
|2