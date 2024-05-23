In this space, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

We're nearly one-third of the way into this season, and I'm ready to take a wrecking ball to my rankings.

Relatively speaking, anyway. A common complaint is that we here at CBS Sports are too slow to react to changes in player value, but that's kind of the job. Baseball is a sport ruled by sample size, and the rookie mistake would be to treat what's happened over the past few weeks as what will always be. We're supposed to be the voice of reason, drawing on history, providing perspective and preaching caution until we can be reasonably sure that a change that we're seeing is durable.

I'll tell you one that appears to be durable: Hitters are having a really hard time this year. You can measure this in a number of ways, but for me, the two biggest are how often fly balls are leaving the yard (HR/FB) and how often batted balls are becoming hits (BABIP).

The worst year for offense in the past nine was 2022. Back then, there was talk of a "dead ball" relegating all of our preconceptions about Fantasy Baseball to the garbage heap. It was a wild time, but fortunately, last year revealed it to be a blip. The so-called shift ban had something to do with it, causing the league-wide BABIP to reach its highest mark since 2019, but the home run rate also returned to something more familiar.

So that's a brief summation of the past two years. Where does this year stack up? See for yourself.



HR/FB BABIP 2022 11.4% .290 2023 12.7% .297 2024 10.9% .288

That's right: This year is trending toward being the worst for offense in darn near a decade. It's true that HR/FB and BABIP tend to improve with each passing month, at least until the temperatures drop again in September, but even if you just compare May to May, what we're seeing now is worse than in 2022.

And you can feel it, right? Pitchers, even the ones with dreadful ratios like Andrew Abbott and Tyler Anderson, can seemingly do no wrong while hitters, even the early-round stalwarts, continue to scuffle. The long-promised correction hasn't come yet, and while I'll reiterate that things will get better during the summer months, I'm losing faith that they'll get back to normal.

In that league context, any hitter who's managed to exceed expectations for this long has a new shine to him, even if some of the usual performance indicators are suspect. This season is shaping up to be far from usual, and as such, there may be variables that we don't know how to account for. There's also a growing feeling that when it comes to hitters, you have to take what you can get and not ask so many questions.

What I'm trying to say is that I'm ready to move Alec Bohm up, among others.

First base

I'll begin at first base because I think it'll serve as a better gauge of my feelings toward Bohm. He's ninth now, ahead of Spencer Steer, Vinnie Pasquantino and Yandy Diaz but still behind Vladimir Guerrero, Josh Naylor, Cody Bellinger, Christian Walker and, of course, Matt Olson. Basically, the super studs (Olson, Guerrero) continue to get a pass, and other highly regarded hitters who have more or less lived up expectations so far (Naylor, Bellinger, Walker) deserve to rank ahead as well. But Steer, Pasquantino and Diaz leave some room for doubt, and hey, Bohm is actually performing -- so well that he's actually been the top first baseman in Fantasy so far. The home run total likely won't be impressive (and it hasn't been), but he's inclined toward batting average and is in a prime RBI spot in the Phillies lineup. In a year when home runs are down, maybe that's enough to make him something resembling a stud.



OK, so I did downgrade Olson some, but only one spot, putting him behind Bryce Harper. The two were near equals coming into the season, and Harper was the one to get going first. I halfway suspect Olson will outperform Harper the rest of the way, but not by so much that it's worth aggravating people with my stubbornness now.



Second base

Bryson Stott has climbed all the way to sixth with his hot hitting of late, putting him just ahead of Ha-seong Kim and Jordan Westburg. That's a really tight trio, though, and part of me thinks Stott should rank last because he still sits against the occasional left-hander. I'm emboldened by how much he's running, though. His 13 stolen bases trail only Brice Turang and Jose Caballero at the position.

Speaking of Turang, I've finally moved him into my top 10. While the league-wide BABIP drop this year is certainly curious, one lasting effect of the shift ban seems to be that light-hitting speedsters have a path to Fantasy greatness again, and Turang seems to have cracked the code by putting the ball in the air less and hitting it to all fields. He's basically doing what we hoped Nico Hoerner would do, and it's time to rank him that way.

Luis Rengifo is fully on board with new manager Ron Washington's edict to run more, having doubled his career high in stolen bases already, and along with his preexisting contact skills, it's transformed him into a Fantasy standout -- one with quadruple eligibility, no less. This position is where he ranks the highest, slotting in at 15th, between Luis Arraez and Ryan McMahon.



Third base



Seeing as it's been a few weeks since I've written this column, I'd like to take this opportunity to point out that I did finally concede to ranking Elly De La Cruz tops at the position. That's true for categories leagues, anyway. He's still behind Jose Ramirez in points leagues for plate discipline reasons. His flaws as a hitter remain evident, but the reason I couldn't join with my colleagues in labeling him a bust candidate this spring is because I figured the stolen bases alone would be enough to sustain him. But I was thinking like 60. He's pacing for more like 90, in which case he could hit .230 and still be an absolute monster.

Joseph Ortiz is one of the big risers here now that he's playing close to every day for the Brewers. He and Ryan McMahon are back-to-back here at 19th and 20th while three players separate them at second base. I guess it means that third base is deeper at the top, but there's less to get excited about thereafter.



Shortstop

Gunnar Henderson's recent power surge leaves no doubt that he belongs ahead of Francisco Lindor at this position. Lindor will come around, but the two rate similarly for batting average and stolen bases. If Henderson is announcing himself as the superior power hitter, what's left to debate, really?



To revisit some of the risers at other positions, Bryson Stott checks in at 10th here, Brice Turang at 14th, and Luis Rengifo at 19th.



