Jesse Winker LF WAS Washington • #6 • Age: 30 Matchups ARI3, @COL3 Rostered 64% The Nationals are scheduled to face Slade Cecconi and Ryne Nelson in a three-game set against the Diamondbacks and then travel to Coors Field for three games, giving them the second-best hitter matchups this week. Of their hitters that you could realistically find on waivers, Jesse Winker is the best equipped to take advantage given his penchant for getting on base and newfound inclination for stolen bases.

Andy Pages CF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #44 • Age: 23 Matchups @COL4, LAA2 Rostered 55% I've become the boy who cried wolf with Andy Pages, but this is the week you can absolutely count on him to come through for you. He's picking up the pace at the plate again, entering the weekend batting .404 (19 for 47) with two homers in his past 14 games, and gets to enjoy the most favorable hitter matchups in Week 13, including four games at Coors Field and four against left-handers. He's batting .364 (16 for 44) against lefties.

Joseph Ortiz 3B MIL Milwaukee • #3 • Age: 25 Matchups @LAA3, @SD4 Rostered 65% Joseph Ortiz is currently nursing a hamstring injury and will need to be removed from this list if he doesn't return over the weekend, but presuming he does, he's poised to make a big impact with the Brewers having the fifth-best hitter matchups in Week 13. They're one of just three teams scheduled for seven games, with most of them coming against back-of-the-rotation starters for the Angels and Padres.

Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 29 Matchups SF3, NYM3 Rostered 79% Ian Happ has bounced around the 80 percent rostership threshold all season, which is mostly a reflection of how disappointing he's been, but the Cubs do have some pretty good matchups this week against pitchers like Spencer Howard, Jose Quintana, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson. Best of all, they're at home, where Happ is batting 114 points higher (.281) than on the road (.167).

Alec Burleson DH STL St. Louis • #41 • Age: 25 Matchups @MIA3, SF3 Rostered 50% The Cardinals have the fourth-best hitter matchups, lining up against all the worst parts of the Marlins and Giants rotations. Alec Burleson has become a fixture for them by batting .290 (31 for 107) with six homers in his past 26 games, and you count on him for more of the same this week.

Luis Garcia 2B WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 24 Matchups ARI3, @COL3 Rostered 41% Not only do the Nationals have the second-best hitter matchups with those three games at Coors Field, but they're also scheduled to face just one lefty. That's going to be especially beneficial for Luis Garcia, who generally sits against left-handers but is batting .287 against righties.

Jacob Young CF WAS Washington • #30 • Age: 24 Matchups ARI3, @COL3 Rostered 38% Jacob Young is a bit one-dimensional as a hitter, mostly just contributing stolen bases in large quantities, and he's been in a drought as far as those go. This week seems like a perfect time for him to get back on track, though. The Nationals may be piling up so many runs in that Rockies series that he doesn't end up seeming so one-dimensional.

Spencer Horwitz 1B TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 26 Matchups BOS3, @CLE3 Rostered 7% Spencer Horwitz has gotten a chance to hit first or second every day since coming up from Triple-A Buffalo and collected multiple hits more often than not, living up to the .335 batting average he delivered in the minors. It remains to be seen if he'll fill the same role against fellow left-handers, but it won't matter this week with nothing but righties on the schedule.

Willi Castro SS MIN Minnesota • #50 • Age: 27 Matchups TB3, @OAK3 Rostered 63% Willi Castro is eligible everywhere but first base and catcher, making him someone that everyone can find a way to fit in the lineup when the matchups warrant it, which is the case this week with pitchers like Aaron Civale, Joey Estes, JP Sears, and Hogan Harris on the schedule. He's about the one Twins hitter who plays every day, too.