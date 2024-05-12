Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI Philadelphia • #61 • Age: 27 Matchups at NYM, vs. WAS Rostered 79% It's been an up-and-down season for Cristopher Sanchez as he experiments with trading off command for more velocity, but he's coming off one of his better starts and has two favorable matchups against the Mets and Nationals.

Gavin Stone SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #71 • Age: 25 Matchups at SF, vs. CIN Rostered 65% The whiffs have slipped for Gavin Stone in recent starts, but the consistency has improved. He feels like more of a floor play than an upside play at this point, but with two bites at the apple this week (and decent matchups to boot), the impact could be great.

John Means SP BAL Baltimore • #47 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. SEA Rostered 76% John Means' second start back from the IL over the weekend didn't go as well as the first, but he's throwing strikes at a high rate and will have a much easier matchup against the Mariners next time around. That game is at home, too, and Camden Yards' new dimensions are perfectly tailored for a left-handed fly-ball pitcher like him.

Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 53% Reese Olson still doesn't have a win to show for some quality pitching so far, which might explain why his roster rate remains so low. He's a good bet to pick up his first, though, against a Marlins team that already seems to be packing it in.

Erick Fedde SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #20 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 62% The only misfire in Erick Fedde's past four starts was the time he walked five batters, which of course isn't going to happen often. He's not showing ace potential or anything, but he's stable enough to take advantage of a weak Nationals lineup this week.

Aaron Civale SP TB Tampa Bay • #34 • Age: 28 Matchups at BOS, at TOR Rostered 79% Aaron Civale's track record pretty much demands that you use him for a two-start week in points leagues, where the additional volume can make up for the unsteadiness he's shown this season. It's probably not worth the risk to your ERA and WHIP in categories leagues, though.

Chris Paddack SP MIN Minnesota • #20 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. NYY, at CLE Rostered 46% With a 1.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 over his past four starts, Chris Paddack looks like he may be reclaiming some of the upside he had prior to Tommy John surgery. With matchups like the Yankees and Guardians, though, his two-start week is best left for points leagues.

Jose Butto SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #70 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. PHI, at MIA Rostered 44% Jose Butto has come back down to earth a bit in his past few turns but is still capable of delivering a quality start at any time. His first matchup against the Phillies is a tough one, but his second one against the Marlins should make up for it.

Graham Ashcraft SP CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 26 Matchups at ARI, at LAD Rostered 48% You can't ask for much worse matchups than the Diamondbacks and Dodgers, but Graham Ashcraft has been steady enough that he's probably worth it for the extra volume in a points league.