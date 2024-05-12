Max Kepler RF MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 31 Matchups NYY3, @CLE3 Fantasy Rostered 50% This one is less about Max Kepler's matchups (which are middling) than what he's done during his 14- game hitting streak, batting .417 (20 for 48) with three homers and seven doubles. He's also sporting a 16 percent strikeout rate and has already delivered his hardest-hit ball since 2016.

Brent Rooker LF OAK Oakland • #25 • Age: 29 Matchups @HOU4, @KC3 Rostered 65% Brent Rooker has been one of the hottest hitters in May so far and offers the sort of power rarely found on the waiver wire. Of course, the fact I'm already recommending a hitter from a team with the fifth-worst hitter matchups should tell you that this week's selection of sleeper hitters is not the best.

Bryan De La Cruz DH MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 27 Matchups @DET3, NYM3 Rostered 69% In a week when few teams have good hitter matchups, the Marlins' are at least ... decent. The toughest pitchers on the six-game slate are Luis Severino and Reese Olson, which should allow Bryan De La Cruz to continue his hot-hitting ways. He comes out of the weekend batting .300 (9 for 30) with three homers in his past eight games.

Jonathan Singleton 1B HOU Houston • #28 • Age: 32 Matchups OAK4, MIL3 Rostered 10% The production has been laggy for Jon Singleton since he stepped into the starting first base role, but the exit velocities and plate discipline point to sneaky upside. In a week when few teams have good hitter matchups, the Astros clearly have the best, taking on the Athletics and Brewers pitching staffs in seven games.

Jo Adell RF LAA L.A. Angels • #7 • Age: 25 Matchups STL3, @TEX3 Rostered 63% Jo Adell's production has tapered off since he began attracting attention in Fantasy again, but his strikeout rate remains vastly improved from all previous iterations. A week when the Angels have the second-best hitter matchups -- going against pitchers like Matthew Liberatore, Lance Lynn, Jose Urena and Michael Lorenzen, seems like a good time to roll the dice on his upside.

Spencer Torkelson 1B DET Detroit • #20 • Age: 24 Matchups MIA3, @ARI3 Rostered 79% Speaking of rolling the dice on upside, what are the chances Spencer Torkelson chooses this week to snap out of his early-season slump? The matchups are decent, he's working on a modest seven-game hitting streak, and he did just connect for his first home run Sunday. It's a reach, but there just isn't a lot to get excited about this week.

Mark Canha LF DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 35 Matchups MIA3, @ARI3 Rostered 56% The Tigers have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, and most notably for Mark Canha, three of the pitchers on tap are lefties. He's crushed lefties so far this season, collecting five extra-base hits (two homers and three doubles) in 25 at-bats.

Willi Castro SS MIN Minnesota • #50 • Age: 27 Matchups NYY3, @CLE3 Rostered 64% Do you need stolen bases? Those are what I'm most hopeful Willi Castro will provide this week, though it's worth pointing out that he's raised his batting average 150 points since April 19. You can start him at three different positions, and the Twins' matchups aren't terrible.

Joey Loperfido LF HOU Houston • #10 • Age: 25 Matchups OAK4, MIL3 Matchups 49% Joey Loperfido got off to a slow start, but a few hits over the weekend has his batting average up to .321. It's good timing with the Astros having such favorable matchups this week, and since only one of the opposing pitchers is a lefty, Loperfido should be in line for six starts.