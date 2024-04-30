If I had to sum up the 2024 season so far with just two words, it would be these: everybody's hurt.

I've seen some analysis suggesting that it's all in our heads, that the rate of injuries this March and April isn't out of line with the norm. But I've been putting together these IL stash rankings for several years now, and for most of that time, a top 40 has been good enough. I'm having to go top 50 now to account for all the injured players of widespread interest in Fantasy, and even then, I'm not able to include long-term speculation stashes like Clayton Kershaw and Robbie Ray.

The good news is that three players are poised to come off the IL Tuesday -- Jhoan Duran (oblique), Yu Darvish (neck) and Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) -- and I've taken the liberty of removing them from these rankings already. Duran should of course be rostered in all leagues where saves are of value, and Darvish is still promising enough to roster in most every league as well. Grissom is for now best left for Rotisserie leagues, which generally have an extra middle infield spot to fill, but he has the upside to matter in all formats if he finds his footing with the Red Sox.

Meanwhile, Nolan Jones (back) hadn't officially gone on the IL at the time of this writing, but since he's expected to, I've gone ahead and included him here.