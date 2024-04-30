kyle-bradish.jpg

If I had to sum up the 2024 season so far with just two words, it would be these: everybody's hurt.

I've seen some analysis suggesting that it's all in our heads, that the rate of injuries this March and April isn't out of line with the norm. But I've been putting together these IL stash rankings for several years now, and for most of that time, a top 40 has been good enough. I'm having to go top 50 now to account for all the injured players of widespread interest in Fantasy, and even then, I'm not able to include long-term speculation stashes like Clayton Kershaw and Robbie Ray.

The good news is that three players are poised to come off the IL Tuesday -- Jhoan Duran (oblique), Yu Darvish (neck) and Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) -- and I've taken the liberty of removing them from these rankings already. Duran should of course be rostered in all leagues where saves are of value, and Darvish is still promising enough to roster in most every league as well. Grissom is for now best left for Rotisserie leagues, which generally have an extra middle infield spot to fill, but he has the upside to matter in all formats if he finds his footing with the Red Sox.

Meanwhile, Nolan Jones (back) hadn't officially gone on the IL at the time of this writing, but since he's expected to, I've gone ahead and included him here.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Justin Steele Chicago Cubs SP
strained hamstring - rehab start Wednesday may be only one he needs
2
player headshot
Luis Robert Chicago White Sox CF
strained hip flexor - GM recently confirmed he's tracking toward mid-May return
3
player headshot
Cody Bellinger Chicago Cubs CF
rib fractures - playing catch and doing light hitting already, so mid-May possible
4
player headshot
Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers LF
strained back - has begun throwing but still likely a couple weeks away
5
player headshot
Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP
strained elbow - injury not considered serious, but no timetable provided yet
6
player headshot
Bobby Miller Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder inflammation - was back to throwing at last report, but updates are lacking
7
player headshot
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins 3B
strained quadriceps - beginning baseball activities again but may still be a month away
8
player headshot
Blake Snell San Francisco Giants SP
strained groin - Grade 2 strain could keep him out for most of May
9
player headshot
Max Scherzer Texas Rangers SP
back surgery - looked rusty in first rehab start, likely will need at least two more
10
player headshot
Gerrit Cole New York Yankees SP
pinched nerve in elbow - could begin throwing off mound this week, May return possible
11
player headshot
Kodai Senga New York Mets SP
strained shoulder capsule - threw batting practice Monday, aiming to return May 27
12
player headshot
Joshua Lowe Tampa Bay Rays RF
strained hamstring - had nearly completed rehab for oblique when new injury popped up
13
player headshot
Paul Sewald Arizona Diamondbacks RP
strained oblique - rehab assignment was scrapped due to soreness, but he's already throwing again
14
player headshot
Nick Pivetta Boston Red Sox SP
strained elbow - Thursday's rehab start may be the only one he needs
Also really difficult to drop
15
player headshot
Jake Burger Miami Marlins 1B
strained intercostal - completed on-field workout Friday, rehab assignment forthcoming
16
player headshot
Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs RF
strained oblique - ramping up baseball activities, but no rehab assignment scheduled
17
player headshot
Nolan Jones Colorado Rockies LF
back stiffness - a couple days off couldn't shake back issue, but IL stint should be short
18
player headshot
TJ Friedl Cincinnati Reds CF
fractured wrist - has been playing defense at spring complex, could begin rehab this week
19
player headshot
Pete Fairbanks Tampa Bay Rays RP
nerve issue - Rays have confirmed no structural damage but have provided few details overall
20
player headshot
Cristian Javier Houston Astros SP
neck discomfort - threw bullpen session Sunday, could return this week or next
21
player headshot
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
Tommy John surgery - rehab starts have been shaky overall, but next one may be final one
22
player headshot
Kyle Bradish Baltimore Orioles SP
sprained UCL - expected back this week, but velocity was lagging in rehab starts
23
player headshot
Sean Murphy Atlanta Braves C
strained oblique - back to catching bullpens but not swinging bat yet, mid-May possible
24
player headshot
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
fractured wrist - recent exam showed recovery is on schedule, putting him 4-6 weeks away
25
player headshot
Zack Gelof Oakland Athletics 2B
strained oblique - not partaking in baseball activities; my guess is 4-6 weeks away
26
player headshot
Triston Casas Boston Red Sox 1B
cartilage tear in rib - not eligible to return until late June, exact timetable unknown
27
player headshot
Merrill Kelly Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained shoulder - will miss a month, maybe more, putting him on track for mid-June
Still a priority on some level
28
player headshot
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
strained oblique - able to swing a bat and field ground balls, so maybe 1-2 weeks away
29
player headshot
Lane Thomas Washington Nationals RF
sprained knee - no timetable offered, but figures to be multiple weeks since it's Grade 2
30
player headshot
Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals 2B
wrist surgery - hitting off tee from both sides finally but still several weeks away
31
player headshot
Bryan Woo Seattle Mariners SP
elbow inflammation - first two rehab starts have been great, still building up pitch count
32
player headshot
Brayan Bello Boston Red Sox SP
lat tightness - team hopeful of minimal IL stay, which would bring him back May 7
33
player headshot
Gavin Williams Cleveland Guardians SP
elbow inflammation - suffered setback in sim game, putting him several weeks away still
34
player headshot
Eduardo Rodriguez Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained lat - not expected back until some point in June
35
player headshot
Garrett Whitlock Boston Red Sox SP
strained oblique - pain hasn't subsided yet, but could be quick ramp-up when it does
36
player headshot
Braxton Garrett Miami Marlins SP
pinched nerve in shoulder - back on rehab assignment after shut down the first time
37
player headshot
J.P. Crawford Seattle Mariners SS
strained oblique - already running and taking grounders, so should be short absence
38
player headshot
Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays 1B
fractured finger - began rehab assignment Friday and closing in on return
39
player headshot
Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP
strained oblique - also recovering from Tommy John surgery, at least a month away
40
player headshot
Jasson Dominguez New York Yankees CF
Tommy John surgery - throwing from 135 feet, could begin rehab assignment in May
41
player headshot
Devin Williams Milwaukee Brewers RP
fractures in back - aiming to return around All-Star break
42
player headshot
Francisco Alvarez New York Mets C
thumb surgery - about one week into eight-week timetable
Stashing is purely a luxury
43
player headshot
Frankie Montas Cincinnati Reds SP
bruised forearm - likely to miss just a turn or two
44
player headshot
Taj Bradley Tampa Bay Rays SP
strained pectoral - dominated in first rehab start Sunday, may need 1-2 more
45
player headshot
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS
shoulder surgery - if he plays this year, it likely won't be until August
46
player headshot
Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers SP
Tommy John surgery - throwing from flat ground, won't return until late in the year
47
player headshot
Jeffrey Springs Tampa Bay Rays SP
Tommy John surgery - no updates since March, presumably still on track for July return
48
player headshot
DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees 3B
fractured foot - recently exited rehab game with swelling, currently shut down
49
player headshot
Garrett Mitchell Milwaukee Brewers CF
fractured finger - still targeting June 1, at last report
50
player headshot
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
strained forearm - went seven strong in latest rehab start, expected back this week