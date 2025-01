The Marlins signed Almora to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Almora, who turns 31 in April, spent the 2024 season at Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks organization, putting up a .787 OPS with nine homers and 20 steals. He last appeared in the majors in 2022 and, even with the lack of talent on the Marlins' projected major-league roster, is likely to begin 2025 at Triple-A Jacksonville.