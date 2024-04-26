Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 32 Matchups vs. WAS, at KC Rostered 68% Jon Gray has had a long career as a mediocre Fantasy option, but his slider has really played up in his past four appearances (three starts), leading to a 1.56 ERA and a big increase in whiffs. The timing couldn't be better for a two-start week against the Nationals and Royals.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 75% How many strikeouts? How many walks? That's what every Edward Cabrera start comes down to, and matchups seemingly have little to do with it. But he couldn't ask for a better matchup than the Rockies on the road this week, which compels me to sell out for the upside.

Jack Flaherty SP DET Detroit • #9 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. STL Rostered 78% If you fixate on the ERA, you'll miss that Jack Flaherty has 11.1 K/9 and 1.2 BB/9 so far, which certainly bodes well for his future outcomes. He'll be facing a Cardinals lineup that ranks in the bottom five for runs scored.

Sean Manaea SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #59 • Age: 32 Matchups vs. CHC, at TB Rostered 70% Sean Manaea's last couple starts have been shaky, though mostly because of walks, which are out of character. His revamped arsenal still offers enough reason for optimism to give him the benefit of the doubt in a two-start week.

Trevor Rogers SP MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. WAS, at OAK Rostered 32% Trevor Rogers has yet to go six innings, and his five starts have been merely OK. He's held his own against the Braves twice, though, and has much easier matchups this week against the Nationals and Athletics.

Lance Lynn SP STL St. Louis • #31 • Age: 36 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 72% Lance Lynn has been pretty reliable so far after a year where he was anything but, and while it's reasonable to wonder if the other shoe is about to drop, you can be confident it's not going to happen against the White Sox, who have been the lowest-scoring team in baseball by a long shot.

Yariel Rodriguez SP TOR Toronto • #29 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. KC, at WAS Rostered 37% Yariel Rodriguez has yet to go the minimum five innings required for a win, but the strikeouts have been there. Could get he get 12-15 in his two starts against the Royals and Nationals this week, even if those starts on the shorter side? I would say he could.

Bailey Falter SP PIT Pittsburgh • #26 • Age: 27 Matchups at OAK, vs. COL Rostered 12% Bailey Falter has been decent so far, but I don't actually buy it and wouldn't normally recommend a pitcher like him for a two-start week. Certain offenses have been so bad this year, though that it seems like no pitcher can go wrong against them, and he's facing two such offenses this week at Oakland and vs. Colorado.

Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. STL Rostered 47% Reese Olson has had just one misstep so far this season and I think still offers plenty of upside given the whiff rates on his slider and changeup. You may have heard the Cardinals have had trouble scoring runs this year.