Escobar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Escobar is 8-for-14 with two homers, a double and seven RBI over his past five games, and he'll head to the bench against San Diego starter Yu Darvish. Asdrubal Cabrera will start at the hot corner in his place.
