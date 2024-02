Escobar signed a contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Escobar suffered through a miserable 2023 season, during which he posted a .267 wOBA and 66 wRC+ across 309 plate appearances split between the Mets and Angels. At 35 years old, he's not likely to see a major rebound in his results, but he could earn consistent at-bats at third base to begin the campaign.