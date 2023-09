Escobar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Escobar is 3-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight games, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale in Minnesota. The veteran infielder will likely have a lesser role during the final week of the regular season with Mike Moustakas (forearm) being reinstated from the injured list.