Solano isn't starting Thursday's game against the Reds.
Solano returned from the injured list Wednesday and went hitless with a strikeout in four at-bats. Mauricio Dubon will start at second base and bat sixth.
More News
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Rehab assignment begins•
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Rehab stint on horizon•
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Making progress•
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Officially placed on injured list•