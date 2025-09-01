The Mariners released Solano on Monday.

After playing regularly against left-handed pitching for most of the first half of the season, Solano saw his at-bats fall by the wayside once the Mariners acquired Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks on July 24 and installed him as their everyday first baseman. Since Naylor's debut, Solano has started just three times and appeared in only five games. The Mariners opted to cut him loose to make room on the roster for Leo Rivas, who brings more defensive flexibility to the table.