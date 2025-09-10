Solano signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Solano lost his spot on the Mariners on Sept. 1 after slashing .252/.295/.344 with 21 RBI and 10 runs scored across 176 plate appearances. The 37-year-old won't be eligible to contribute in the postseason if the Rangers secure a wild-card spot, but he'll provide the team with a bit of organizational depth for the final push.