Solano is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Solano had started at first base in each of the last four games -- two against right-handed pitchers, two against left-handers -- and went 10-for-17 with two home runs, one double, one walk and eight RBI, but the Mariners aren't yet ready to commit to him as an everyday player. Even after that productive four-game stretch, Solano is still slashing just .257/.295/.371 in 112 plate appearances on the season. Solano should continue to play regularly against left-handed pitching, but his playing time against righties could be more sporadic while the Mariners have the left-handed-hitting Luke Raley available to play first base.

