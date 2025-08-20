Solano will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

After serving as a fairly consistent presence in the lineup against left-handed pitching during the first half of the season, Solano will be included in the starting nine for the fifth time since the All-Star break. His downtown in playing time coincides with the trade-deadline acquisition of Josh Naylor, who bats from the left side of the plate but has produced well enough against southpaws this season (98 wRC+ in 158 plate appearances) to avoid being platooned. However, with the Mariners wrapping up their series in Philadelphia with a day game after a night game and with a southpaw (Jesus Luzardo) on the bump for the Phillies, Seattle manager Dan Wilson likely viewed it as an opportune time to give Naylor a break.