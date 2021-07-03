Freeman was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a left shoulder strain Saturday.
Freeman hasn't played since June 23, and he's expected to miss a week or two while he waits for some inflammation in his shoulder to subside. As a result, it's not very surprising to see him land on the injured list so he has time to recover. The 22-year-old performed well prior to his injury and slashed .327/.377/.469 with two homers, 23 runs, 19 RBI and four stolen bases across 36 games at Double-A Akron.