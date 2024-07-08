Freeman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Though he seemed primed for steadier playing time after Will Brennan (rib cage) was placed on the injured list June 27, Freeman instead looks to be stuck in a part-time role in the Cleveland outfield. He'll hit the bench for the fourth time in six games, with recent call-up Angel Martinez having seemingly surpassed Freeman as a priority in the lineup. Martinez will cover center field Monday in what will be his fifth consecutive start.