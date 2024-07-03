Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a 7-6 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Freeman singled and scored in the fifth inning and added a two-run home run in the sixth. The 25-year-old slashed a miserable .167/.268/.264 in June but got off on the right foot in July with his first home run since June 9. On the season, he is slashing .211/.306/.343 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 41 runs scored and eight steals over 291 plate appearances.