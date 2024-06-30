Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Though he's on the bench for Sunday's series finale, Freeman appears to have moved back into a quasi-everyday role with Will Brennan (ribs) recently landing on the injured list. Freeman, who has slashed .169/.272/.268 thus far in June, had started in each of the Guardians' last five games.
