Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Monday.

The struggling slugger gave fantasy managers something to celebrate with his third homer, a 387-foot shot to left in the second inning that put Seattle on the board. Lewis' only other two times leaving the yard during his injury-plagued season had come in consecutive games May 27-28, and Tuesday's blast served as his first extra-base hit in the 10 games he's played since the All-Star break.