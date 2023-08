Lewis started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-7 win over Colorado.

Lewis doubled in the first and came home on Christian Walker's home run to give the Diamondbacks an early lead. Later in the game, Lourdes Gurriel was removed due to hip pain, the result of a play during Tuesday's game. As both are right-handed batters, Lewis is an ideal replacement should Gurriel's injury linger.