Lewis was recalled Monday from Triple-A Reno, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lewis has mostly struggled this season at the major-league level, but he boasts a .361/.463/.650 batting line with 14 homers and 56 RBI in 47 games for Reno, and he'd been on a tear on the farm over the last few weeks. Jake McCarthy was optioned out in a corresponding roster move as the quickly-fading Diamondbacks try to ride the hot hand.