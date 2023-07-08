The Diamondbacks optioned Lewis to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Lewis was called up from Reno at the end of June, and he'll now return to the minors after going 3-for-15 over five games. Lewis holds a .950 OPS in Triple-A this season, and it's possible he makes it back to Arizona later this season if he can catch fire again in Triple-A. Tyler Gilbert was selected from Reno in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Fills in for Carroll•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Starts at DH on Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Called up Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Activated and optioned•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Crushes two homers on rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis: Homers in rehab game•