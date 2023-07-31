The Diamondbacks recalled Lewis from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
With Dominic Canzone headed to Seattle as part of the Paul Sewald deal, Arizona will bring up Lewis to fill the gaps in its active roster. Lewis holds a 1.040 OPS through 181 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, but he's had minimal success in the majors since 2022.
