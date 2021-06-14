VIncej signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on June 3 and was assigned to the organization's rookie-level Arizona League affiliate.

After electing free agency following the 2019 season, Vincej appeared to be transitioning into a post-playing career, as he had accepted a coaching position at Pepperdine, his alma mater. The 30-year-old infielder has apparently since reconsidered his stance, and he'll attempt to reboot his career with Seattle, the organization in which he spent the 2018 campaign. Vincej enjoyed cups of coffee in the big leagues with both Cincinnati and Seattle in 2017 and 2018, respectively, appearing in 10 games between the two clubs.