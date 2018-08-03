Mariners' Zach Vincej: Heads back to Triple-A
Vincej was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The move was a mere formality, as Vincej had been up strictly to fill in for Kyle Seager while the latter was on the paternity list. With the veteran third baseman returning Thursday, Vincej heads back to Tacoma, where he's slashed .236/.301/.341 over 84 games.
