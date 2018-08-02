Mariners' Zach Vincej: Will return to minors Thursday
Vincej will be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma prior to Thursday's matchup against Toronto, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
With Kyle Seager (paternity) slated to return from the disabled list Thursday, Vincej is expected to head to the minor leagues. He failed to make his 2018 major-league debut after his contract was purchased Monday.
