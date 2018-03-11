Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Still competing for second base gig
Asuaje went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's contest against the Indians.
Asuaje is batting .367 (11-for-30) with a homer and a steal this spring. His main competition, Cory Spangenberg, is performing equally well, and manager Andy Green hasn't shed light on who might have a leg up in the race up until now. If Asuaje were to win the job, he wouldn't be more than an empty batting average after hitting just four homers with no steals in 307 at-bats last season in the majors.
