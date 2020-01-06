Play

Asuaje signed a minor-league contract with Chicago on Monday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Asuaje spent the 2019 season in Arizona's farm system, slashing .239/.339/.403 with five home runs and 29 RBI for Triple-A Reno. He hasn't made an appearance in the big leagues since the 2018 campaign while with San Diego, though he'll have a chance to crack the 25-man roster for the Cubs to begin the year with a strong spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories