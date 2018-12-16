Carlos Asuaje: Heads to KBO
Asuaje is expected to be purchased by the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization from the Rangers on Sunday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Texas claimed Asuaje off waivers from San Diego, but he didn't figure to be anything more than a reserve infielder if he did stick around. Instead, it seems like he'll be headed to the hitter-friendly KBO, where he'll presumably work to recoup his value and garner more interest on the free agent market in the future.
