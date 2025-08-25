Kerkering earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Nationals, allowing one run on one hit and no walks with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

With Jhoan Duran unavailable after pitching on back-to-back days, Kerkering was called on in the ninth and closed the door despite surrendering a solo homer. The 24-year-old now owns a 2.92 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB to go along with 19 holds and four saves across 49.1 innings this season.