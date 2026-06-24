Phillies' Orion Kerkering: Blows save, nabs win

Kerkering (4-0) was charged with a blown save but credited with the win Tuesday against Washington, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk in the eighth inning. He struck out two.

Kerkering squandered a 6-5 lead in the eighth frame, but the Phillies immediately came storming back in the form of an eight-run ninth inning to get the hurler off the hook. The 25-year-old right-hander has been a fairly effective setup man for closer Jhoan Duran in 2026 otherwise, posting a 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB with five holds across 29.2 innings.