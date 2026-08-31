Kerkering picked up the save Sunday against the Angels. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Kerkering recorded the final out of the eighth inning before surrendering a run in the ninth frame, though the Phillies had built enough of a lead for him to secure his second save. Jhoan Duran, who owns a 1.64 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 28 saves, pitched two innings Saturday and was potentially unavailable Sunday. Kerkering has operated as one of Philadelphia's top right-handed relievers, posting a 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 56:27 K:BB and 16 holds across 53 innings this season.