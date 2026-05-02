Phillies' Orion Kerkering: Turns in another scoreless outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kerkering threw a clean seventh inning Friday against Miami. He struck out one.
Following a delay start to the season due to a hamstring strain during the spring, Kerkering is off to a solid start as one of Philadelphia's high-leverage arms. The right-hander has rattled off seven consecutive scoreless outings, and he has a 2.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB with one hold across his first 11.2 innings on the year.
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