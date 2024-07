Greene is serving as the designated hitter and batting fourth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Greene will get a day off from playing the outfield, though the Tigers are keeping his hot bat in the lineup. Over his last 10 games, the 23-year-old has a .962 OPS. For the season, Greene has an .863 OPS and 17 home runs, making him a strong fantasy asset thus far. The young star is just starting to tap into his potential and has a ton of upside the rest of the year.