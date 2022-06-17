Anderson (groin) is expected to return Monday against the Blue Jays, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has already missed nearly three weeks with a strained right groin, but it looks as though he'll only miss two more days. That fits with reports from earlier this week, which indicated that he could return for the start of the team's upcoming homestand. He's already gone 4-for-11 through three rehab games and will presumably make only one or two more appearances before returning to the active roster.