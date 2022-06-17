Anderson (groin) is expected to return Monday against the Blue Jays, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson has already missed nearly three weeks with a strained right groin, but it looks as though he'll only miss two more days. That fits with reports from earlier this week, which indicated that he could return for the start of the team's upcoming homestand. He's already gone 4-for-11 through three rehab games and will presumably make only one or two more appearances before returning to the active roster.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Should return next week•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Begins rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Should miss three weeks•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Move to IL official•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Heading to injured list•