Anderson went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Mariners.

The veteran shortstop ripped a walk-off single into left field off Austin Voth in the bottom of the 10th inning, although the Marlins got a bit lucky when Cal Raleigh couldn't come up with the throw to the plate, allowing Jake Burger to score. Anderson has been red hot of late, batting .405 (17-for-42) with seven multi-hit performances in the last 10 games, but he still carries a feeble .232/.257/.246 slash line on the season.