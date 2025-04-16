Anderson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Anderson will give way to Kevin Newman at shortstop after starting at the position in seven of the Halos' previous nine games. Both players will soon see their opportunities in the middle infield dry up, as Zach Neto (shoulder) looks poised to return from the 10-day injured list to make his season debut as soon as Thursday.
