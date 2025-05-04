Anderson will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Anderson thus far seems to be the primary beneficiary of Mike Trout's (knee) recent move to the injured list. With Trout on the shelf, Kyren Paris has now made three consecutive starts in the outfield, opening up the keystone for Anderson in all three of those contests. The two-time All-Star is still slashing a woeful .179/.220/.196 over 60 plate appearances with the Angels on the season, so despite the recent uptick in playing time, Anderson likely won't warrant much attention outside of AL-only leagues.