Anderson will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.
After going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in Saturday's 10-4 win, Anderson will pick up a second straight start. He may have inched ahead of Kevin Newman in the competition for primary duties at shortstop, though playing time at the position remains fluid.
