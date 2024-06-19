Anderson went 2-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

Since missing a few games earlier this month while on the bereavement list, Anderson has caught fire and is looking more like the player who batted over .300 in four straight seasons for the White Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop has delivered multiple hits in six of the last eight games, ringing up a .412 batting average (14-for-34) over that stretch, although none of those hits went for extra bases. Despite the surge, he sports a poor .226/.252/.241 slash line on the season with four steals, eight RBI and 15 runs in 56 contests, and Anderson is still looking for his first homer in a Marlins uniform.