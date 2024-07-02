The Marlins designated Anderson for assignment Tuesday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami giving Anderson a modest one-year, $5 million contract in hopes that he could have a bounce-back season seemed like a no-brainer. The rebound didn't come, as Anderson slashed a hideous .214/.237/.226 with no home runs and a 68:7 K:BB over 65 games. He will clear waivers and eventually be released, at which point another club could take a chance on him at the prorated veteran minimum salary. It's no given that Anderson will receive that opportunity, however, considering his .544 OPS since the start of the 2023 campaign. Vidal Brujan could get a shot at shortstop for the Marlins with Anderson out of the picture, with Xavier Edwards also potentially in the mix.