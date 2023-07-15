Torres went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Rockies.

Torres has gone 14-for-44 (.318) in July with four multi-hit efforts. This was his second straight game atop the lineup after regularly hitting second for much of the three weeks before the All-Star break. The second baseman is slashing .257/.330/.417 with 13 home runs, 36 RBI, 51 runs scored and eight stolen bases with a 9.8 percent walk rate, but it remains to be seen if his time atop the order is temporary. Anthony Volpe, Anthony Rizzo and DJ LaMahieu all batted leadoff in the week before the break.