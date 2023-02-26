Grimes amassed nine points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 22 minutes during Saturday's 128-106 win over the Pelicans.

Grimes continues to trend in the wrong direction. While he is still running with the starting unit, he is being utilized as more of a secondary option in terms of playing time. Based on what we have seen since the arrival of Josh Hart, Grimes can be safely ignored in all 12-team leagues.