The Pistons traded Grimes (knee) to the Mavericks on Friday in exchange for Tim Hardaway and three second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Grimes was traded from New York to Detroit in February, but he made just six appearances with his new team after being shut down due to a right knee injury. Over 51 total appearances during the regular season last year, he averaged 7.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game. He'll attempt to carve out a role off the bench in Dallas after the team cleared some cap space by trading Hardaway. However, Grimes could struggle to be a consistent contributor for last year's Western Conference champions.