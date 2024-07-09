Grimes (knee) said Tuesday that he is "definitely 100 percent" ahead of Dallas' training camp, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Due to a right knee sprain he suffered in January, Grimes played in only six games with Detroit after the Pistons acquired him via trade Feb. 8. The 24-year-old was a part of another deal this offseason, as he was sent to Mavericks in exchange for Tim Hardaway. Grimes appeared in 51 games last season with the Knicks and Pistons, averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 20.1 minutes.